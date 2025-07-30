Three operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, have sustained serious injuries following a gun duel with suspected kidnappers who abducted seven farmers in Akure North Local Government Area....

The seven farmers were reportedly abducted over the weekend while harvesting palm fruits on their farmland in the Itaogbolu axis of the Akure North local government area of the state.

The abductors contacted the families of the victims, demanding N100 million as ransom to secure the release of the seven farmers, while the families contacted the Amotekun corps.

Speaking on the development, the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the ugly incident.

Mr Adeleye said his men came under heavy gunfire during a rescue operation launched to free the kidnapped farmers.

According to him, the operatives engaged the assailants in a fierce gun duel in a forest area for hours, while the corps were determined to secure the safe return of the victims.

Mr. Adeleye reassured residents that there were no fatalities during the shootout and emphasised the corps’ commitment to tackling kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.