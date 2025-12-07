The Director General of BTO4PBAT, Ogbeni Adesuyi Adojutelegan, has predicted a convincing victory for President Bola Tinubu in Ondo State, projecting over 2 million votes due to his notable achievements. Adojutelegan made this statement during the inauguration of the Ondo Central Ward and Local Gove...

The Director General of BTO4PBAT, Ogbeni Adesuyi Adojutelegan, has predicted a convincing victory for President Bola Tinubu in Ondo State, projecting over 2 million votes due to his notable achievements.

Adojutelegan made this statement during the inauguration of the Ondo Central Ward and Local Government Coordinators for BTO4PBAT in Akure over the weekend.

He urged group members to mobilize their families for the ongoing voter registration exercise, emphasizing that voter registration is a civic duty for every Nigerian, vital for participation in elections.

Adojutelegan praised President Tinubu’s accomplishments in road construction, asserting that these efforts will resonate with voters in the upcoming election. “We are pleased with Mr. President’s performance over the past two years. His economic policies are reshaping the nation, making food prices more affordable for the populace.”

He declared, “We are working towards ensuring that President Tinubu receives over 3 million votes, and we have begun mobilizing our supporters to register as voters.”

He also commended the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his substantial support in making the group operational across all eighteen local government areas of the state.

Muyiwa Asagunla, the Director General of the Asiwaju Mandate Group, highlighted President Tinubu’s significant advancements in various sectors, including the student loan program that enhances educational access for underprivileged students. He encouraged the new coordinators to engage in aggressive grassroots mobilization to secure Mr. President’s re-election in their respective wards.

Pastor Olumide Obadele, Director General of the Progressives Network for Tinubu, emphasized the importance of grassroots mobilization. “We must work towards President Tinubu’s re-election by engaging the grassroots and informing them about his achievements in the last two years.”