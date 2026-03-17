Basirat Damilola Marshall, daughter of legendary Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has officially declared her intention to contest the 2027 Lagos State House of Assembly elections for Surulere Constituency II. Currently serving as Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism,…...

Basirat Damilola Marshall, daughter of legendary Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has officially declared her intention to contest the 2027 Lagos State House of Assembly elections for Surulere Constituency II.

Currently serving as Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts & Culture, Damilola stated that she aims to bring the perspectives and priorities of young Lagosians to the legislative chamber.

In a flier shared on her social media page, Damilola said: “The universe favours only the brave, it’s youth O’clock”

She further stated, “I am excited to share that I, Barr. Damilola Ayinde Marshal, is stepping forward to serve the Good people of Surulere Constituency 2, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I am a woman of excellence and results. I am ready to serve and lead.

“For 12 years, I have practiced as a Lawyer, and that experience has shaped my understanding of Governance, Justice and the real needs of my people. With this background, I am fully prepared and ready to fight for what truly matters.

“I promise to be the Voice of the Youths in the House.

“As a young woman, I believe this is exactly what my people need right now and that is why I decided to step forward.

“I listen to the youths because I am one of you, and I understand what we truly need. That is exactly why I’m here to serve.”