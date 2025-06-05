As the political climate begins to shift ahead of the 2027 elections in Akwa Ibom State, elders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in Abak Local Government Area have declared their full support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno.

They made their position known during the inauguration of the Abak APC Elders Advisory Forum.

This is seen by many as a strategic political move ahead of the 2027 elections.

Abak is no stranger to political influence. They acclaim that in the 2023 elections, the area delivered the second-highest vote count for the President of the Senate after Ikot Ekpene, underscoring its strategic importance in Akwa Ibom’s political landscape.

Leaders from the area are united as they pass a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno.

They commended the Governor for the peace and development witnessed in the state over the last two years.

And though the governor is still a member of the PDP, the political body language suggests they’re more than ready to receive him into the APC fold—should he choose to make that move.

They admitted the past was plagued with disunity, but say today, there’s renewed peace and a shared purpose in Abak—and across Akwa Ibom.

Political watchers argue that Governor Eno’s defection would bolster the APC’s presence in Akwa Ibom, a state historically dominated by the PDP. They say this move could attract other political figures and supporters to the APC, potentially altering the state’s political landscape.