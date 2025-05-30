The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly Caucus in Cross River State has officially endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Bassey Edet Otu as the party’s sole candidates for the 2027 general election.

The endorsement was made during a press conference in Calabar, where nine of the eleven National Assembly members from the state expressed unanimous support for the two leaders.

They cited visible progress at both federal and state levels as the basis for their decision.

Lawmakers commended President Tinubu’s performance in areas such as infrastructure, youth empowerment, and economic reform, highlighting flagship projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the student loan initiative, and post-subsidy economic policies.

On the state level, the Caucus noted Governor Otu’s developmental strides, particularly in infrastructure, public service revitalization, education, healthcare, and security.

Specific reference was made to the renovation of the state library, restoration of key government buildings, ongoing road construction, and enhanced security through Operation Okwok.

They explained that the early declaration of support was meant to allow both leaders to focus fully on governance without distractions from premature electioneering.

Lawmakers who endorsed the joint ticket include:

•Sen. Eteng Jonah Williams – Central Senatorial District

•Sen. Asuquo Ekpenyong – Southern Senatorial District

•Hon. Mike Etaba – Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency

•Hon. Emil Inyang – Akamkpa/Biase

•Hon. Alex Egbonna – Abi/Yakurr

•Hon. Victor Abang – Ikom/Boki

•Hon. Joseph Bassey – Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South

•Hon. Bassey Akiba – Calabar Municipality/Odukpani

•Hon. Peter Akpanke – Obanliku/Bekwarra/Obudu

Although a member of the opposition PDP, Hon. Peter Akpanke’s presence at the event reflected a broader bipartisan acknowledgment of the current administration’s performance at both state and federal levels.

This endorsement marks a significant show of unity within the Cross River APC and positions the party for a continuity-driven campaign ahead of the 2027 elections.