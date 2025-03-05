Women Groups and Other supporters of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district are currently protesting at the National Assembly.

The Senator who is embroiled in a Sexual harrassment controversy with President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has instituted a lawsuit in support of her allegations.

Her supporters are calling for an investigation into her allegations against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The Groups comprises of Women groups who have come to show solidarity for her and also pressure the National Assembly to take action on her allegations which have been vehemently denied by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The allegations have also drawn the spouses of the two gladiators, former Delat State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, and former Akwa Ibom State First lady, Nneoma Akpabio into the fray.