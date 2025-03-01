Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, has commended the Supreme Court’s ruling which nullified the recent local government elections in Rivers State and upheld the legitimacy of the 27-member Martin Amaewhule-led State Assembly.

Justice Jamilu Tukur who read the lead judgment declared the actions of the Rivers State Independent electoral commission null and void for lack of compliance to the electoral act and guidelines as it continued voter registration after announcing an election date.

The apex court also ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria to stop allocation to Rivers State until an appropriation law is duly enacted.

Speaking in Abuja after the judgment, Mr Wike declared that the apex court’s decision has effectively ended the reign of impunity in Rivers State.