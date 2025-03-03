The Lagos State Police Command has debunked news making the rounds that the they restricted entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police spokesperson CSP Benjamin Hundeyin and posted onhis official handle on X.

The statement states that the command being proactive in order to forestall any breakdown of law and order, the Commissioner Of Police CP Olohundare Jimoh had ordered the deployment of human and operational resources to the House of Assembly.

This is also to ensure water-tight security and prevent miscreants and thugs from causing mayhem.

Furthermore, it stressed that all who had genuine business to do in the Assembly premises were allowed access including journalists.

other the measure employed is diversion of vehicular traffic around the Assembly complex.

This is necessary to ensure firm grip and control over the security architecture.

For emphasis, there is no restriction of movement into the Lagos State House of Assembly, and the diversion of traffic was proactively emplaced to forestall breakdown of law and order in the Assembly and its environs.