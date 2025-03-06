The Vice Chancellor of Michael Ọkpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Professor Maduebibisi Iwe, has requested President Bola Tinubu to direct relevant agencies to authorise universities to employ academic and non academic staff to fill the vacuum that has existed in the past five years.

Professor Iwe made the plea at a media chat held at the University’s conference hall.

He said that the vacuum if not filled immediately, would affect teaching and learning in Nigerian universities.

The VC also wants the President to consider creating another federal University in Abia to reduce the burden on the existing University of Agriculture.

He also expressed concern over the poor funding of the institution but explained that, despite financial challenges, several achievements have been recorded in his four years of leadership at the institution.