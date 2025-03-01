Türkiye expressed regret on Saturday at the ongoing escalation of the Sudanese conflict and urged for a truce in the country.

Türkiye stated that it was very disturbed by the continuous escalation of the violence in Sudan and the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Oncu Keceli reiterated the need for a ceasefire and peace to prevent additional violence.

Keceli also highlighted the need of avoiding actions that might jeopardize Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

The Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Two million people in 27 locations across Sudan are currently experiencing or on the verge of famine, according to the World Food Program.

Calls by the international community and the UN for an end to the war are mounting, with warnings of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages.

The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.