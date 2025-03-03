Nigerian Army troops have delivered a crushing blow to terrorist networks across multiple States in a series of bold and well-coordinated operations, taking out key figures, dismantling hideouts, and recovering a massive haul of weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

The action kicked off on Saturday, 1 March 2025, when troops in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State stormed a fortified terrorist camp after receiving credible intelligence that insurgents were planning attacks near Fallujah.

In a fierce gun battle, the troops overpowered the terrorists, neutralising several of them and disarming explosives planted along the route.

The operation yielded an impressive haul: 11 Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) bombs, 760 rounds of 7.62mm linked ammunition, 220 rounds of 12.7mm linked ammunition, one AK-47 rifle, and 440 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm ammunition.

Further operations in Unguwan Abdullahi saw troops destroy terrorist supply structures and uncover buried food stockpiles.

As they advanced towards Garin Fallujah, another intense firefight broke out, forcing the insurgents into a chaotic retreat.

During this engagement, a notorious terrorist commander, Abba Alai (known as Amirul Khahid of Alafa), was neutralised.

Troops also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 23 rounds of ammunition, a radio set, a heavy machine gun barrel, a motorcycle, and medical supplies.

In Ukuba Forest, troops uncovered a staggering cache of military-grade weapons, including machine guns, an anti-aircraft gun, RPG launcher tubes, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

This discovery dealt a significant blow to the terrorists’ operational capabilities.

Meanwhile, in Gwoza Local Government Area, troops intercepted insurgents fleeing from Sambisa Forest.

A coordinated offensive in Gobara village forced the terrorists to abandon their weapons and flee.

Troops recovered ammunition, rifle magazines, and even a locally made dane gun.

In a heartening turn of events, they also rescued an elderly woman who had been held captive for a decade.

In Chibok Local Government Area, troops raided a kidnappers’ hideout in Shirkaki village, arresting a prime suspect and recovering weapons, including AK-47 rifles and a pump-action shotgun.

The successes weren’t limited to Borno. In Katsina State, troops foiled a terrorist attack in Unguwan Baki village, forcing the assailants to flee and abandon their motorcycles.

In a surprising development, a high-ranking terrorist commander in Jibia Local Government Area surrendered voluntarily, handing over two AK-47 rifles and releasing 10 captives, including women and children.

In Zamfara State, troops engaged terrorists, neutralising one and seizing two motorcycles.

In Niger State, a clash in Dakwala and Chikuba forests forced terrorists to flee, leaving behind 36 motorcycles.

Troops also demolished all terrorist hideouts in the area.

In Kwara State, troops raided a kidnappers’ enclave in Karunji village, prompting the criminals to flee and abandon their captives.

The operation led to the recovery of a locally made pistol, six dane guns, and three motorcycles.

In Delta State, troops achieved a major breakthrough by apprehending Ekene Ifeanyi, a high-profile IPOB/ESN commander, at his hideout in Issele-Asagba Forest.

Ifeanyi, a key figure in establishing IPOB/ESN cells in Delta, confessed to being a top operative during interrogation.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, praised the troops for their bravery and resilience, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to their welfare and its determination to eradicate terrorism and criminality nationwide.

“With unmatched firepower, relentless pursuit, and unwavering commitment, our troops will continue to hunt down remnants of the nation’s adversaries, ensuring peace and stability across the country,” he said.

These operations highlight the Nigerian Army’s relentless efforts to restore security and peace, proving that no corner of the country is beyond their reach.