The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that the nation’s power sector has achieved another milestone with a peak generation of 5,801.84MW and maximum daily energy of 128,370.75 Megawatt-hours (MWh) ever attained in the history of electricity industry in Nigeria.

This achievement was recorded on March 4, 2025, at 21:15 hrs, and signifies the gradual but consistent improvement in the power sector despite existing challenges.

The peak generation of 5,801.84MW, with a frequency of 49.69Hz, was successfully transmitted by TCN and optimally utilized by the Distribution Companies (DisCos) during peak hours.

The power sector previously achieved a peak generation of 5,713.60MW and a maximum daily energy of 125,542.06MWh on March 2, 2025. Additionally, on February 14, 2025, the sector recorded a peak generation of 5,543.20MW and a maximum daily energy of 125,159.48MWh, both of which were efficiently transmitted to distribution load centers by TCN.

This achievement underscores the continued progress being made in the power sector, demonstrating the commitment of the present administration and the generation, transmission, and distribution companies to advancing the nation’s power sector.