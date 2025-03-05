Suspected kidnappers on Tuesday March 4th attacked travelers along the Ayere-Kabba Federal Expressway in Kogi State, abducting three passengers and injuring four others.

The attack occurred around 3:00 p.m. when the armed assailants emerged from the bush and intercepted two vehicles—a Hummer bus and a Toyota Camry sedan.

According to sources, the gunmen forcibly stopped the vehicles and abducted three passengers whose identities have yet to be confirmed, while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The attackers executed the ambush in a coordinated manner, halting the vehicles before whisking the victims into the bush,” a source disclosed.

A joint security team, comprising troops of the Nigerian Army, the police, and local vigilantes, was mobilized to the scene and has since launched a search operation to locate the kidnappers’ hideout and secure the victims’ release.

Meanwhile, the injured passengers were rushed to St. John’s Hospital in Kabba for medical treatment, while the affected vehicles were taken to the Ayere Police Division for safekeeping.