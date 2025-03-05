The Senator representing Taraba South in the National Assembly, David Jimkuta, has denied media report alleging that the aircraft conveying 18 Senators, including Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, who were billed to attend the unveiling of his empowerment programme in his senatorial district in Taraba State were denied right of landing.

Senator Jimkuta, in a statement signed by Adi Useni on behalf of his media team said the report was not true and misleading.

Senator Jimkuta commended the Minister of Aviation for working tirelessly to ensure that landing approval was granted quickly

The senator further clarified that flights were not operating on the said date because the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority requires at least two weeks to conduct necessary tests on the control towers to ensure operational safety

The spokesman added that at no point did the Senator accused any individual or entity of deliberately denying him or his colleagues access to the airport.