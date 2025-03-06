The Senate has suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for six months following recommendations from the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

The suspension comes after what was deemed “unruly conduct” during Thursday’s plenary session.

As part of the disciplinary measures, her office will remain locked throughout the suspension period, and her salaries and allowances have been halted.

Additionally, she has been barred from representing the Senate both locally and internationally, with all security details attached to her withdrawn.

Also read: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2025/03/alleged-sexual-harassment-natasha-presents-fresh-petition-against-akpabio-before-senate/

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension follows her attempt to present a fresh petition against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

She came to the Senate with a fresh petition on behalf of a member of her constituent, Aza Maria Yakubu accusing Mr Akpabio of sexual harassment.

However, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions swiftly dismissed the petition, labelling it “dead on arrival.”

This latest development comes amid an ongoing legal dispute, as the wife of the Senate President had previously sued Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over similar allegations made on national television.

Despite her suspension, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan remains defiant, stating that “injustice will not be sustained.”