Once again, tempers flared in the Senate, with lawmakers having to caution Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged violations of Senate protocol.

The Kogi Central member has been accused of repeatedly violating a major parliamentary rule that compels senators to stand when the Senate President and principal officers make their ceremonial entry.

The issue came to a climax on Thursday when Senator Tahir Monguno, the Senate’s Chief Whip, raised a point of order using Order 55, Rule 1 of the Senate Standing Orders.

According to Monguno, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has consistently refused to rise during the procession, a tradition observed as a mark of respect for the institution.

The Chief Whip did not mince words, reminding his colleague that she frequently invokes Senate rules to defend her own privileges under Order 10.

He stated, “He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.”

Senator Monguno further disclosed that earlier in the day, he instructed a sergeant-at-arms to remind the lawmaker of the breach, but she remained defiant, insisting she would not stand.

The chief Whip described her actions as not just a slight against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, but a disregard for the institution itself, Monguno urged her to ensure such disregard for the laid down rules does not reoccur.

In response, Akpoti-Uduaghan acknowledged the caution with a nod—an indication, perhaps, that the message had been received.