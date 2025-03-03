The Rivers State House of Assembly resumed its sitting this week, and it was anything but quiet.

The lawmakers made headlines with a series of decisive actions, putting Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the spotlight.

First, the Assembly gave the Governor a tight deadline—just 48 hours—to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The move underscores the urgency to get the state’s financial plans in motion and avoid delays that could impact development.

The House also rejected the Governor’s directive to council chairmen to hand over power to Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs).

The lawmakers argued that HLGAs aren’t legally recognised to lead Local Government Areas, calling the move unconstitutional.

This decision has sparked debate, with many wondering what’s next for local governance in the state.

In another surprising twist, the Assembly announced plans to proceed on a 12-week recess starting Friday, 7 March 2025. Before adjourning, they urged Governor Fubara to act swiftly to address pressing issues and “save the state from more suffering.” The call highlights growing concerns about governance and service delivery in Rivers State.

The House has now adjourned until 6 March 2025, leaving the public and political observers eager to see how these developments will unfold.