The Rivers State House of Assembly has instructed all local government chairmen and councillors to vacate their offices after the Supreme Court nullified the recently conducted local government elections in the state.

This decision came after an emergency sitting of the House, chaired by Speaker Hon Martins Amaewhule, where lawmakers discussed the significance of the judgment for democracy and the rule of law.

The Rivers State House of Assembly says the Supreme Court Judgment is victory for the rule of law.

They praised the Apex Court when members reconvened for an emergency sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Speaker, Martin Amaewhule presided over plenary few hours after the latest court decision on the politics of Rivers State.

It started with the leader of the house, officially drawing the attention of the legislature to the development.

For the lawmakers, the Supreme Court has upheld the principle of separation of powers and respect for the constitution.

With the fate of local government officials now hanging in the balance, the Assembly is warning against of looting of government property in the council offices.

Supporters of the lawmakers were celebrated the outcome of what has been a long drawn battle in court.

The House of Assembly’s message to the residents is to maintain peace as they await other Supreme Court Judgment.