The Katsina State Ministry of Women Affairs has distributed food items worth millions of Naira to more than 3,600 women selected from the 361 wards across the state ahead of the Ramadan fast.

This initiative aims to support families and women who sell pap and Akara during the holy month, easing their burden as they observe the fast.

TVCNEWS correspondent Abdullatif Yusuf reported that the flag-off ceremony was held simultaneously at the three zonal headquarters of the state.

Sharing and generosity are two fundamental values deeply associated with Ramadan.

It is during this sacred period that governments and well-meaning individuals in society are expected to make deliberate efforts to assist the less privileged, enabling them to observe the fast with ease.

True to this spirit, the Katsina State Ministry of Women’s Affairs have taken the lead this year by distributing a wide range of food items to women across the state.

The event was held at the Mohammad Dikko Stadium, where women from the 12 local governments in the zone gathered to receive their packages.

Similar flag-off ceremonies were also held in Daura and Funtua local governments to minimise transportation challenges for beneficiaries from those areas.

The Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Hadiza Yar’Adua, highlighted additional programs initiated by the state government to support more women across Katsina.

The distributed items included beans, millet, and litres of groundnut oil, among other essential food supplies.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the state government and prayed for continued peace and harmony in Katsina.