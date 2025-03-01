President Bola Tinubu has signed the N54.99 trillion 2025 appropriation bill into law.

The 2025 budget is 99.96% higher than the 2024 Budget of ₦27.5 trillion.

The President signed the budget with principal officers of the National Assembly and other top government officials presence at a ceremony in his office at the State House, Abuja.

The bill was approved by the national assembly on the 13th of February after revisions to President Tinubu’s initial budget proposal of N49.7 trillion.

A breakdown of the 2025 budget includes a total expenditure of N54.99 trillion, statutory transfers of N3.65 trillion, and a recurrent (non-debt) expenditure of N13.64 trillion.

This increase reflects additional anticipated revenues from agencies such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service.

During the signing President Tinubu talked about economic indicators that shows his necessary economic reforms are beginning to yield results

He thanked the leadership of the national assembly for their collaboration in strengthening democracy.