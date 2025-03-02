President Bola Tinubu says he will complete the abadoned Federal Government projects in Adamawa State before the expiration of his administration.

Thats according to Khadijat Omotayo, the Personal Assistant to the President on Constituency Affairs.

This stakeholders meeting at the government house Yola is at the instance of the Personal Assistant to the President on Constituency Affairs.

The meeting aims at getting the input of residents on projects they want the federal government to execute in their domain as well as to get the number of uncompleted project embarked on by the federal government in the State

Various speakers at the event share their thoughts on the area the Federal Government should assists

At the end of the stakeholders meeting Mrs Omotayo paid a courtesy call on governor Ahmadu Fintiri where she told him the purpose of their visit to the state.

She explains that her five-day visit to the state is aimed at monitoring abandoned Federal Government projects.

She commends Governor Fintiri for successfully executing numerous projects across the State.

Governor Fintiri emphasises the need for the Federal Government to consider Adamawa in its contract allocations.

He notes that despite the administration awarding trillions of naira in contracts to various States, Adamawa has not received its due share.

The Governor highlights his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, stating that since assuming office in 2019, his government has not abandoned any projects but has instead completed and commissioned previously neglected ones.

He reassures Mrs. Omotayo that Adamawa remains a hospitable State and all awarded contracts under his administration are executed diligently.

Governor Fintiri also raises concerns over the deplorable state of federal roads in Adamawa, describing them as death traps for commuters.

He urges the Federal Government to prioritize the rehabilitation of these roads to enhance safety and economic development.