President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Dr Doyin Okupe, a medical doctor, politician, communicator and strategist.

President recalled that Dr Okupe made notable contributions to the medical field as the co-founder of the Royal Cross Medical Centre, Lagos, and the publisher of Life Mirror, a health-focused newspaper.

He described him as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, expressing deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.

The President also commiserates with the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who have lost an esteemed son and leader.

A prominent son of Iperu-Remo in Ogun State, Prince Okupe served as President Goodluck Jonathan’s senior Special Assistant on public affairs and President Olusegun Obasanjo’s special assistant on media.

During his political career of over three decades, Okupe served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

He was prominent in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Accord Party, of which he was the national leader.

