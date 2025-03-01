Borno State Police Command has trained working journalists in Maiduguri on explosive Ordnance Risk Awareness.

The training is to equip members of the press on the ‘know-how’ of issues surrounding EOD.

The 13 year Boko Haram insurgency has exposed people in the State to explosives.

The Borno State Police Command revealed that from January 2016 to April 2021, the State recorded.

Now, the State Police Command is training journalists in the State on how best to create awareness to the public on dangers of IED.

Participants of the training thanked the State Police Command for organizing the session as it has broaden their knowledge on IEDs.

The State Police Command noted that it is committed to ensuring lives and property of the citizens are protected.

The Borno State Police Command has promised to continue working with journalists in the state to raise awareness about the hazards of explosive devices.