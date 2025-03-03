The Operatives of Imo State Police command through a well-coordinated operation have arrested four kidnap suspects at a forest in Irete community, Owerri West local government area.

The operation is part of the ongoing efforts by the police to rid the State of criminal elements responsible for the recent surge in abductions and other violent crimes in the area.

In a statement by the police public relations officer in the State, Henry Okoye, the police acting on credible intelligence stormed the forest which served as a hideout and arrested the suspects.

Upon searching the suspects and their hideout, three fabricated short guns with six rounds of live cartridges and three matchete were recovered.

According to the police, the commissioner of police Aboki Danjuma is intensifying security measures to enhance peace and security in the State.♠