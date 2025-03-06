Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has visited Akure Airport to assess the damages caused by rainstorm that struck two days ago which disrupted flight operations and damaged critical infrastructure at the airport.

The storm, with wind speeds recorded at approximately 65 knots, caused severe destruction to various airport facilities, including the terminal building and control tower.

Speaking with journalists after inspecting the affected areas of the airport, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the extent of the damage as devastating, acknowledging the impact on airport operations.

He commended the swift response of the Federal Government through the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria in addressing the situation.

He also commended the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, for the quick response by deploying his men to attend to the situation.

The Governor announced the donation of a fire truck to the airport while also promising additional support to bring the airport back to full operations.

After series of discussions with the management of the airport, the Governor confirmed that flight operations are expected to resume at the airport next week, based on assurances from aviation authorities, as against the earlier notification of three months suspension of operations.