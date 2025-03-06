The Federal Government has been urged to take action and prevent a breakdown of law and order in Rivers.

A former chairman of the Ikwerre Local Government area of Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike, made this call while speaking to newsmen.

He said the judgment of the Supreme Court on the legislative arm of government is clear and unambiguous and should be implemented without delay.

Mr Nwanosike said the action of the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara, since the judgment leaves much to be desired.

He added that Democracy must prevail and that the current impunity, rise in incendiary rhetorics and incitement to violence must stop.

He called on the Federal government to deploy security agents to protect public institutions and the general public from imminent threat of violence.

He described as a clear violation of the law the spending of government funds without appropriation or oversight by the legislative arm.

Mr Nwanosike added that all expenditure by the Fubara administration in Rivers State is illegal and constitutional.

Read Full Statement Below…

Addressing the Nation on the Supreme Court Judgment and the Breakdown of Governance in Rivers State

Fellow Nigerians, esteemed leaders, and defenders of democracy,

I bring to your attention the serious constitutional infractions unfolding in our state. The Supreme Court of Nigeria has spoken, reaffirming the principles of democracy and the rule of law. Yet, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has chosen to disregard the foundations of our democracy by resorting to unconstitutional and unlawful actions.

*The Supreme Court Judgment: A Clear Verdict on the Legislative Crisis*

The Supreme Court delivered judgement against the appeal filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, which sought to nullify the membership and legitimacy of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. The court upheld the earlier judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, affirming that these lawmakers did not defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as falsely alleged. This ruling settles any debate about the legal standing of the Amaewhule-led Assembly, confirming its authority to carry out its legislative responsibilities.

*Condemnation of the Demolition of the House of Assembly Complex*

The Supreme Court went further to condemn Governor Fubara for the reckless destruction of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex. This is a grave violation of the separation of powers and a direct attack on the legislature’s independence. By bulldozing the Assembly complex, Governor Fubara sought to physically dismantle the institution that provides checks and balances in our democracy. Such actions mirror the tactics of dictatorships, not democratic governance.

The destruction of a legislative institution—an arm of government elected by the people—is not only unconstitutional but also sets a dangerous precedent for governance in Nigeria. If one governor is allowed to demolish a legislature simply because he disagrees with its leadership, what stops others from doing the same?

*Lack of a Legally Passed 2024 Budget: Rivers State Is Running Without an Appropriation Law*

The Supreme Court also condemned Governor Fubara’s illegal presentation of the 2024 Rivers State Appropriation Bill to only four out of 31 Assembly members. This is a blatant violation of the Nigerian Constitution, which mandates that budgets must be legally passed by a majority of the legislature before being signed into law.

The Rivers State government is currently spending public funds without a validly passed appropriation law. This means:

• There is no legal backing for how taxpayers’ money is being spent.

• Every expenditure by the Fubara-led government is illegal and unconstitutional.

• Contractors, civil servants, and government workers are operating in financial uncertainty.

Governor Fubara has thrown the state into financial anarchy, disregarding the law and putting Rivers’ future at risk. This is misgovernance at its peak.

*Incitement to Violence and Emerging Threats to Peace*

Rather than accept the judgment of the highest court in the land, Governor Fubara made a public declaration stating that while he does not support violence, he would “lead from the front” and will give instructions to the public when the time is right.

Since that speech, Rivers State has witnessed:

• A rise in incendiary rhetoric against the judiciary, the Supreme Court and the Rivers State Assembly members.

• Masked gunmen appearing in videos, threatening lawmakers and denouncing the Supreme Court ruling.

• Emboldened supporters taking to the streets in defiance of the court’s decision.

This escalating climate of hostility is a direct result of the governor’s reckless statements and actions. His refusal to accept the Supreme Court’s decision is fueling anarchy in Rivers State. The implications of this cannot be ignored.

*A Call for Federal Government and Security Intervention*

The attention of the President of Nigeria, the National Assembly, the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and all security agencies are called to escalating issues in Rivers State and take the following immediate steps to prevent a total breakdown of law and order:

1. Ensure the full implementation of the Supreme Court ruling, recognizing the Amaewhule-led Assembly as the legitimate legislature of Rivers State.

2. Investigate and prosecute those responsible for the destruction of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex.

3. Deploy security personnel to protect lawmakers and prevent further attempts to silence the legislature.

4. Place Governor Siminalayi Fubara under strict surveillance to prevent any further acts of incitement or constitutional violations.

5. Audit all financial expenditures made by the Fubara administration without a legally passed budget and hold those responsible accountable.

*The House of Assembly Must Be Allowed to Restore Governance*

The Supreme Court has given a clear mandate to the Rivers State House of Assembly to restore governance in the state. As elected representatives of the people, they must be allowed to:

• Ensure the passage of a legitimate appropriation law to correct the unconstitutional spending by the Fubara-led administration.

• Investigate and hold accountable those who authorized the demolition of the legislative complex.

• Uphold the rule of law and ensure that Rivers State is governed according to the Constitution, not through executive lawlessness.

*Democracy Must Prevail*

What is happening in Rivers State is not just a state matter; it is a test of Nigeria’s democracy. If a governor is allowed to bulldoze a legislative complex, what stops others from doing the same? If public funds are spent without an appropriation law, what happens to accountability in governance?

This is a defining moment. The federal government, the judiciary, and security agencies must act now to ensure that Rivers State does not descend into lawlessness. This is not about politics—it is about protecting Nigeria’s democracy.

The Rivers State House of Assembly will not be intimidated. It will fulfill its constitutional duty to the people of Rivers State. It will defend the rule of law, and ensure that our state remains governed by democratic principles, not dictatorship.

Nigeria belongs to all of us. The time to act is now.

God bless Rivers State. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Samuel Nwanosike KSC