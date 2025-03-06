The Niger State Universal Basic Education Board has distributed teaching materials worth 255 million naira to 320 schools across the state.

This initiative is part of efforts to improve basic education in the state.

With over 3,200 public schools in the state, the challenge remains significant.

Niger State has 3,200 public schools, and raising their standard to global levels requires massive investment.

Last week, the governor announced a 300 billion naira investment into basic education infrastructure.

In collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission, the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board is providing learning materials worth 255 million naira.

But, with thousands of schools in need, the board has adopted a targeted strategy, focusing on 320 schools, just 10 percent of the total school population.

There are also concerns about the content of textbooks.

Following a review last year, education authorities are advocating for books with local content that reflect the environment and culture of the students for better comprehension.

While this intervention is a step forward, education stakeholders say sustained investment is crucial to improving the quality of learning in Niger State.