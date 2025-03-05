The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has apprehended and paraded sixteen suspects involved in crimes related to the illegal production of paints and the unlawful mining of tourmaline.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer NSCDC, Oyo State Command, SC Samuel Olubanjo Opebiyi, five suspects were arrested for engaging in the illegal production of paints using the brand names of registered paint manufacturing companies without obtaining the required manufacturer’s license.

Opebiyi disclosed that the arrest, which took place on February 26, 2025, at the Academy area of Iwo Road, Ibadan, was conducted following intelligence reports as the suspects were found operating without proper authorisation, posing risks to unsuspecting consumers and legitimate businesses.

In addition, the PRO revealed that eleven individuals were arrested for illegal mining activities at Oyanlola River in Ologbojo Village, near Ayete, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He said the suspects were apprehended while engaging in the unauthorised extraction of tourmaline, a valuable mineral resource, an action which he said not only violated existing mining regulations but also posed significant environmental and security concerns.

While presenting the suspects to the press, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Oyo State Command, Commandant Augustine Padonu, reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to eradicating illegal activities that threaten public safety, economic stability, and environmental sustainability, stressing that illegal mining and unauthorised manufacturing operations will not be tolerated in the state.

“Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps remains resolute in enforcing the law and protecting critical national assets. We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities. The law will take its full course on those who seek to undermine the legal frameworks governing these sectors.”

Padonu called on the citizens of Oyo State to cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that will help curb criminal activities, saying the Command remains steadfast in its duty to ensure peace, security, and the protection of lives and property.