The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has charged Nigeria’s para badminton team to give their best and make the nation proud as they prepare to compete in two major international tournaments in Spain.

The tournaments mark a crucial step for Nigeria’s para badminton athletes in their quest for global recognition, providing them with an opportunity to compete against the world’s best.

The first event, the 2025 Spanish Level 2 International Para Badminton Championship, will be held in Victoria, Spain, from March 4 to 9, 2025. Five Nigerian players will compete in the singles category, including:

– Eniola Mariam Bolaji (Women’s SL3 – Singles)

– Okoro Chinyere Lucky (Women’s SL4 – Singles)

– Chukwuemeka Ijeoma Gift (Women’s SL4 – Singles)

– Eze Chukwuebuka Sunday (Men’s SL3 – Singles)

– Nnanna Chigozie Jeremiah (Men’s SL4 – Singles)

Following this, three players will participate in the Spanish International Level 1 Para Badminton Championship in Toledo, Madrid, from March 12 to 16, 2025:

– Eniola Mariam Bolaji (Women’s SL3 – Singles)

– Nnanna Chigozie Jeremiah (Men’s SL4 – Singles & Doubles)

– Eze Chukwuebuka Sunday (Men’s SL3 – Singles & Doubles)

In addition to their individual events, Jeremiah and Eze will team up in the Men’s SL3-SL4 Doubles category, further strengthening Nigeria’s presence in the global para badminton circuit.

Hon. Olopade, in his message, emphasized the importance of these tournaments, stating that Nigerian para athletes have consistently demonstrated resilience and excellence on the world stage.

“This is another opportunity to showcase the immense talent that Nigeria possesses in para sports. I urge our players to stay focused, compete with determination, and continue to make the country proud. The NSC remains committed to supporting and elevating para sports in Nigeria,” he said.

He further highlighted the growing significance of para sports in Nigeria, stressing the need for increased investment, infrastructure, and grassroots development.

“Para athletes have shown time and again that they are just as capable of bringing glory to the nation as their able-bodied counterparts. We must ensure they have access to world-class training, exposure, and support systems. The NSC is committed to creating more opportunities for them to excel,” Hon. Olopade added.

These tournaments serve as a crucial platform for Nigeria’s para badminton athletes to prove their mettle and enhance their rankings as they strive for greater representation in global competitions, including the Paralympics.