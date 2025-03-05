The Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa has received a high-level delegation from the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), led by its Managing Director, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, in a strategic engagement aimed at deepening collaboration within Nigeria’s rail sector.

The discussions focused on enhancing operational synergy, crisis management, and the long-term sustainability of railway services, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope 8-Point Agenda. Dr. Opeifa reaffirmed NRC’s commitment to working closely with LAMATA to strengthen Nigeria’s transportation network, emphasizing that an integrated railway system is vital for reducing costs, boosting trade, and driving economic growth.

A key highlight of the meeting was the call for increased private sector investment in the railway industry. Both parties underscored the need for financial institutions and key stakeholders to play a more active role in rail infrastructure development, ensuring sustainable funding and modernization of Nigeria’s railway network.

Dr. Opeifa assured LAMATA of NRC’s continued openness to future engagements and innovative partnerships that will drive progress and enhance passenger and cargo rail services. He reiterated that collaborations like this are crucial to building a world-class railway system that supports Nigeria’s growing economy and urban development goals.

The engagement marks another step forward in fostering a stronger, more resilient railway sector that serves as a backbone for national growth and development.