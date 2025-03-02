The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a strong warning to the Federal Government and other institutions over policies it describes as “economic violence” against Nigerian workers and the masses.

The warning came during the NLC’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Yola, Adamawa State, on 28th February 2025.

The meeting, which also saw the commissioning of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered mass transit buses for the North East Zone, focused on pressing issues like the recent hike in telecommunications tariffs and plans to increase electricity costs.

On Telecommunications Tariffs:

The NLC acknowledged an agreement with the government to reduce a proposed 50% telecoms tariff hike to 35%.

However, the Congress expressed scepticism, citing a history of broken promises.

It warned that if the government fails to implement the agreement as planned on 1st March 2025, the NLC will take immediate action to enforce compliance.

On Electricity Tariffs:

The NLC strongly condemned the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for reclassifying electricity consumers, a move it says is a ploy to force people into higher tariff bands.

The Congress described this as “systematic exploitation” and “economic violence” against Nigerians.

It vowed to resist any further electricity tariff hikes, warning of nationwide protests if the government proceeds with its plans.

The NLC also criticised the ruling elite for imposing neoliberal policies that deepen poverty, pointing out that while inflation and living costs soar, wages remain stagnant.

It accused the government of transferring the burden of its fiscal mismanagement onto ordinary citizens.

On the Labour Party:

The NLC expressed concern over the state of the Labour Party, which it created to represent workers’ interests.

It accused “reactionary forces” of hijacking the party and moving it away from its original ideals.

The NEC directed the National Administrative Council (NAC) to explore options like rebranding, mergers, or coalitions to reclaim the party and restore its focus on workers’ emancipation.

A Call to Action:

The NLC called on its affiliates, unions, and allies to remain vigilant and ready to resist anti-people policies.

It emphasised the working class’s role in fighting exploitation and oppression, urging Nigerians to stand united against corporate greed and neoliberal policies.

In a closing statement, NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero and General Secretary Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja reaffirmed the Congress’s commitment to building a fair and equitable Nigeria, free from the dominance of elites at the expense of the masses.