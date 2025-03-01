The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has been awarded the title of Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

The investiture certificate was presented to General Ahmed by the Centre’s Director General, Major General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (rtd), during a ceremony held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.

Prior to the investiture, a lecture was delivered, with Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede, represented by Major General Ayoola Aboaba, serving as the Special Guest of Honour.

In his remarks, he emphasised the Nigerian Army’s commitment to establishing measures and mechanisms to address health security in the country.

He highlighted the importance of national health infrastructure, stressing that its success relies on the availability of accurate population data.

He further stated that a strong and well-equipped healthcare system, including a comprehensive health database, is essential for managing health emergencies.

“We must ensure that the appropriate health infrastructure is in place. Only with reliable population data can we effectively plan for healthcare,” he stated.

Brigadier General YD Ahmed expressed gratitude to the Centre’s management for recognising him as deserving of the fellowship. He also noted that he previously served as a Deputy Director at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

During the lecture, which preceded the conferment, public health expert and epidemiologist Dr. Kumshida Yakubu Balami spoke on Public Health and National Security in Nigeria.

She emphasised that everyone has the right to good health and warned that health crises pose a significant threat to a nation’s economic and developmental stability.

Dr. Balami urged security agencies to strengthen surveillance, early detection, and response efforts to address key health threats such as humanitarian crises and terrorism.

“We need a resilient national and local public health system that is closely integrated with primary healthcare and empowered communities,” she added.