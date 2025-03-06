The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed eleven deaths and eleven injuries during an error bombing in Dangeme and Dan Makera towns in Zurmi and Maradun local government areas of Zamfara state.

In January, the Nigerian Air Force mistakenly killed seven people while trailing some fleeing bandits in the area.

The Chief of the Air Staff, while addressing the Governor and people of Zamfara state, says NAF regrets the action because it was inadvertent.

The NAF according to him will compensate families of the victims, replaced two motorcycles destroyed during the incident and will also Build solar panel boreholes among others in the affected communities.