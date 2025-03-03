Mudashiru Obasa has returned as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly 49 days after his impeachment by 37 out of 40 members of the assembly.

The former Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat-Meranda, was returned as deputy Speaker.

The new arrangement follows a meeting earlier in the day between all members of the State House of Assembly and the Leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the State.

The entire leadership of the House led by Mojisola Lasbat-Meranda therafter resigned after the House reconvened for plenary from the meeting.

The former Sppeaker was nominated by Age Sulaimon, as deputy speaker of the house and subsequently sworn in.

Noheem Adams later nominated Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and was declared Speaker and Sworn with no counter nomination.