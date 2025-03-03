Mojisola Lasbat-Meranda, the Lawmaker representing Apapa Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly has resigned as the Speaker of the House.

Her resignation follows a plenary preceded by a meeting of all members of the Lagos State of Assembly and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress at the Assembly complex.

She emerged the Speaker of the House 49 days ago after the impeachment of the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, of Agege Constituency 1.

Until her elevation to the top post, She was the deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

She was also the first woman to emerge Speaker in the history of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

All Other principal officers in the House also tendered their resignations.

The Chief Whip, Setonji David, and Deputy Chief Whip, Abdulganiyu Okanlawon Sanni, were the first to resign.

They thanked Mojisola Lasbat-Meranda for the opportunity to serve in the capacity of principal officers.

Thereafter, Honourable Kehinde Joseph nominated Setonji David as the deputy chief of the 10th assembly and was seconded by Suraj Emir.

Kehinde Joseph later nominated and reaffirmed Richard Adedamola Kasunmu as the deputy Speaker of the House.

Honourable Aro Moshood later nominated and affirmed, Adewale Temitope Adedeji as the new Majority leader of the house.

Mojeed Fatai who had earlier tendered his resignation as Deputy Speaker of the House, was nominated as the Chief Whip by Tijani Suraj.