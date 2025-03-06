The Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako has lost his mother, Falilat Salako at the age of 95.

She died last night and would be buried according to Islamic rites later today in her hometown in Ayetoro, Yewa North local government area of Ogun State.

The Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola in his condolence message described the mother of the Minister as a great lost to her community, Ogun West and the entire state.

He said “It’s with great sadness that I received the news of the passage of one of my revered constituents, the mother of my close friend and ally, Dr. Salako. She was a noted community and religious leader who brought up her children and other wards with the fear of Allah and good education.”

He prayed for the repose of her soul in Aljanna Firdaus and the fortitude for her immediate family to bear the irreparable loss of their mother.