The Kebbi State Government has paid 54 million naira as dowry for 300 couples.

Governor Nasir Idris presided over the wedding . He also gave each couple 180,000 naira.

The couples were said to have undergone all the necessary test for compatibility, with the brides also examined to ensure they were not pregnant.

The marriage rites were performed by prominent Islamic clerics, including Mukhtar Abdullahi, Ahmad Fawa, and Muhammadu Yahaya, the Imam of Wala Jumu’a Mosque in Birnin Kebbi.

The Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, was represented by the Magajin Garin Gwandu, Aminullahi Umar, who acted as the guardian for the brides.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, served as the representative for the grooms, facilitating the marriage contracts.

Governor Nasir Idris commended his wife, Nafisa Nasir , for organising the event through her NANAS Foundation, he also announced plans for a bigger mass wedding next year as part of his administration’s commitment to social welfare.

In addition to the dowry payment, the state government provided each couple with a complete set of room furniture and household items.

Additionally, the governor’s wife donated 20,000 naira to each couple.

Islamic scholars, including Mansur Isah Yelwa, Mansur Ibrahim Sokoto, Abdurrahman Isa Jega, and Ahmad Tijjani of the Dariqa movement, delivered sermons emphasising the importance of love, perseverance, loyalty, trust, justice, and sincerity in marriage.

Chairman of the organising committee, National Organising Secretary of APC, Suleiman Muhammad expressed gratitude to Governor Idris and his wife for the success of the event.

Senator Atiku Bagudu praised Governor Idris and his wife Nafisa for the gesture.

The APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, hailed the effort for not only marrying the couples but also providing them with financial support and empowerment.

Beneficiaries are now expected to contribute to societal development and support the government’s attempts to improve people’s lives.