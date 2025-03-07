Mali has suspended the issuance of new artisanal mining permits to foreign nationals in response to a spate of catastrophic mining incidents that have killed dozens of people in recent weeks.

An artisanal gold mine in the gold-rich Kayes region collapsed on February 15, killing 43 people, the majority of whom were women.

On January 29, 13 artisanal miners were killed in a flooded mining tunnel in southwest Mali, including three women and three children.

In response, Mali’s Council of Ministers announced on Wednesday that it is suspending new artisanal mining permits for foreigners, citing safety concerns.

Additionally, administrative and security officials linked to the two accidents have been dismissed, according to an official statement.

Mali is among Africa’s top gold producers, hosting industrial mining operations run by international companies such as Barrick Gold, B2Gold Corp, Resolute Mining, and Hummingbird Resources Plc.

Since seizing power in 2020, Mali’s military-led government has pledged to reform the mining sector to ensure the country benefits more from soaring global gold prices. However, this has led to disputes with foreign mining firms, including an ongoing conflict with Barrick Gold.

In 2024, Mali’s industrial gold production plunged by 23% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing challenges in the sector.