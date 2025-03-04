The Lagos State Government has announced the suspension of the Electronic Call Up system on the Lekki-Epe axis.

The announcement followed pressures from Petroleum tanker driver members under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and truckers under the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), for the government to suspend the commencement of the system to make room for broader engagement with their members.

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation in a statement said the State government is suspending the E-Call-Up to allow NUPENG, IPMAN and NARTO to have further engagement with their members.

The Statement reads in part “Rising from the meeting which was held at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State, the Ministry yielded to the request of the Union leaders, (NUPENG, IPMAN, NARTO and PTD), to suspend enforcement of the e-call-up system to allow them further engagement with their members.

“The union leaders promised to ensure parking compliance by their members while the engagement meetings are on-going, whilst the Ministry will enforce the E-Call-Up in the event of violation of the promise.”

“All parties agreed with the importance of the e-call up system as the best solution for managing trucks movement along Lekki-Epe highway.

“The Meeting was attended by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olawale Musa and Leaders of the NUPENG, IPMAN, NARTO, and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a branch of NUPENG.”