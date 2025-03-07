The re-instated speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is pressing on with his suit before an Ikeja high court, where he is challenging the allegations leveled against him by 35 lawmakers which led to his removal on January 13, 2025.

At the resumed hearing before justice Yetunde Pinheiro, the matter was again adjourned to Monday March 10, 2025 for the hearing of all applications, including Mr Obasa’s originating summons.

His counsel Afolabi Fasanu, SAN, says even though Mr Obasa has been re-elected, the suit has not become an academic exercise.

He says the speaker is now contending with the allegations in the notice of his removal which include fraud, high-handedness, abuse of office, gross misconduct, saying he was not given a fair hearing.

On his part, counsel for the 34 lawmakers, who are the third to thirty sixth defendants, Romeo Michael, says Even if the complainant withdraws his suit due to his re-election, their counter claim still stands.

They want the court to declare that his removal was constitutional according to section 92 of the 1999 Nigerian constitution, rather than the rules guiding the Lagos assembly.