Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo has shown his dedication to empowering young people with the graduation of 250 beneficiaries from the Kogi Youth Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (KOYESA).

The graduates, who completed three months of intensive training, were equipped with vocational skills and given starter packs to kickstart their entrepreneurial journeys.

The beneficiaries, selected from across Kogi State, were trained in high-demand fields like solar system installation, automobile mechatronics, photography, plumbing, welding, and CNG conversion.

Excited and ready to put their new skills to use, they’re eager to make their mark.

Governor Ododo emphasised that the initiative is part of his broader plan to collaborate with stakeholders and train 1,000 youths annually, boosting human capital development in the State.

Beyond handing out starter packs, the programme also sends a strong message about the importance of vocational skills in today’s economy.

Key stakeholders, concerned about the overreliance on white-collar jobs, have praised the initiative.

They highlighted the value of vocational training in driving sustainable development and creating opportunities for young people.