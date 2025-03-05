Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has donated 30 million naira to his former school, Kauran Gwandu Model School.

The donation was done this Wednesday when he was hosted by the Old Boys association in the school’s premises.

Governor Idris informed his classmates that unknown to them during school days, one of them was destined to be a governor which turned out to be himself and he us proud to be associated to the School.

Highlighting some of his achievements in office, the governor said he has dedicated alot into education, by paying tuition, registration and examinations fees for students in addition to the provision of upkeep and accommodation allowances.

He added that his administration has increased funding for feeding from 175 million naira to 300 million naira, in order to provide good meals to students as an encouragement to face their studies.

Additionally, Construction of 333 new schools and rehabilitation of 1816 existing structures with provision of necessary equipment, teaching and learning materials.

The governor also announced that the state government has begun the distribution of 350 truckload of assorted grains to the people of the state as part of Ramadan feeding with plans to distribute dry farming inputs to farmers.

Mallam Umar Halidu and Hajiya Halima Udu, who spoke on behalf of the Old Boys, commended Governor Nasir Idris for his benevolence towards educational development in Kebbi state.