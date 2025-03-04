Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has launched a Ramadan palliative distribution program, targeting 22,740 civil servants across the State.

The initiative aims to alleviate the rising cost of living and ensure food security for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan.

The distribution ceremony, held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, marked the commencement of the program.

Staff members of the Government House were the first to receive the palliatives, which included 10kg of rice, millet, maize, a carton of spaghetti, and a cash support of ₦20,000.

This effort is part of the state government’s commitment to supporting its employees during challenging economic times.