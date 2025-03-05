The Jigawa State House of Assembly has passed a law establishing the Jigawa State Hisbah Board, aimed at promoting moral values and enforcing Sharia law in the State.

Jigawa State has become the latest state in Nigeria to establish a Hisbah Board, after the state assembly passed the bill into law.

The assembly has assured non-Muslim residents that their constitutional rights will not be affected by the establishment of the Hisbah Board.

In an exclusive interview with TVC, Speaker Haruna Aliyu emphasized that the Hisbah Board will focus on strengthening neighborhood surveillance, crime detection, and prevention.

He added that the board will also promote peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance among residents.

The establishment of the Hisbah Board follows the revocation of the Hisbah Advisory Committee Law of 2004.

The House Committee on Religious Affairs presented a report highlighting the need for reforms to strengthen the activities of Hisbah Guards through legal backing.

This development is part of Jigawa State’s efforts to promote moral values and enforce Sharia law.

The state government has been working to establish a robust Hisbah Board, which will assist in maintaining law and order and promoting peaceful coexistence among residents.

With the passage of this law, Jigawa State joins other northern states in Nigeria, such as Kano, in establishing a Hisbah Board to promote moral values and enforce Sharia law.