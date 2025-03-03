The IQRAA Foundation with support from LEAP Africa through the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF), has unveiled a One Million Naira Livelihood Grant to support survivors of violence in Zamfara State.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at the Gusau Emirate Council Chamber, the Project Manager, Umar Mahmud Umar highlighted the initiative’s goal of restoring hope, fostering economic resilience, and empowering beneficiaries to rebuild their lives.

The grant, awarded to 16 beneficiaries as provide by the “Path to Peace”, was categorized into three groups: Entrepreneurial Growth Grants (₦100,000 each) for business expansion, Self-Reliance Starter Grants (₦50,000 each) for new businesses, and a Resilience & Inclusion Grant for persons with special needs.

The Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, who led the distribution, commended the intervention, describing it as “timely and commendable.” He urged the beneficiaries to use the funds wisely and called for the project’s expansion to reach more displaced persons.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the IQRAA Foundation, stating that the grant would help them grow their small businesses and achieve financial independence.

In addition to the grants, the project also trained 100 youth, 18 to 35 years cut across implementing communities namely: Bulunku, Damba, Jauri and Saminaka in Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism as well as countering the spread of fakenews.