Ahead of this year’s International Women’s Day, Advocates are demanding equal rights, opportunities, and equal power for women and girls worldwide.

To mark the 30th year of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the focus is on rising to demand action and delivering on the promise of equality for all.

Some of the key demands include, Closing the gender gap, Ending gender-based violence, Promoting women’s empowerment and addressing climate change as there is a growing recognition of the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and girls.

Overall, the demands of advocates ahead of International Women’s Day are cantered around creating a more just and equitable world for women and girls.