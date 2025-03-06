The Chainman Ikeja Electric Distribution Company, Kola Adesina says there is a better understanding and communication between the Ikeja Electric and the Air force after the violence unleashed on members and staff of the Company Thursday morning.

Some staff of Ikeja Electric were seen brutalised by members of the Air Force who forcefully gained entrance to the premises leaving 10 persons injured and hospitalised.

The Chairman explained that the Air force is owing IKEDC over four billion naira and didn’t show any commitment to offsetting the debt. He described the violence as unfortunate and needless although normalcy has since returned to the Office premises.

In a Joint Press Conference, the Air Force AOC in Lagos, Air Vice Marshal Kola Ademuwagun says they have been in darkness for several weeks and described the incident as unfortunate promising to investigate and sanction personnel involved in the rampage.