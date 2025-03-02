No fewer than ten persons have been abducted by unidentified armed men who disguised as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the White Hill Hotel in Minna.

The hotel is located along Shiroro Road, a busy thoroughfare in Minna metropolis, Niger State.

The incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2025.

The armed men stormed the hotel, claiming to be EFCC personnel on an official operation, and disabled the hotel’s CCTV cameras.

It was gathered that they later entered the guests’ rooms one after the other, forcing the guests out and taking ten of them to an unknown destination.

The incident was disclosed by security analyst and counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama on his social media handle.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Intelligence Department, confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and locate the abducted victims.

EFCC Spokesman, Dele Oyewole, who spoke with a journalist from Nigerwatch Newspaper, stated that those who invaded the hotel were criminal impersonators and that the commission was not involved in such operations in Minna.