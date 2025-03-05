Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has joined other Christian faithful all over the world to celebrate this year’s Ash Wednesday which marks the beginning of the Lenten season.

Governor Uzodinma who spoke after receiving the ash cross on his forehead at the government house chapel in Owerri the Imo state capital urged Christians to take advantage of the period to rededicate themselves to God as it is a season of penance, reflection and fasting.

He further advised Christians to maintain peace, love one another as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.