Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has officially flagged-off an 8.4 kilometre road in Suru Local Government Area.

Governor Idris pointed out that approval for the construction of the road was based on the economic benefits as well as the importance attached to the road, meant to ease movement of goods and people from one place to another.

The governor added that the road starting from Mashaya to Zankkuwa links to Keji village in Suru local government will help bring economic benefit to Kebbi State populace.

Governor Idris commended the company handling the project for their foresight in mobilising its workers and equipment to the site an for executing meaningful projects in the state.

In his remarks, member, House of Representatives, representing Bagudo and Suru Federal Constituency, Bello Ka’oje, thanked the governor for extending dividends of democracy to the masses especially at the grassroots levels.

Responding, the Project Engineer,

Focus Soft Multi Trade &Construction Company LTD, Murtala Mohammed Ganda, said the project has 11 months completion period.

He added that the road has almost 26 culverts to be constructed, and 14 has been completed assuring the government that the project would be completed according to the stipulated time and with quality delivery.